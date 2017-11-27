Maharashtra council by-poll: BJP nominates CM Fadnavis’ close associate Prasad Lad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its Maharashtra vice-president Prasad Lad as the candidate for the legislative council by-poll, to be held on December 7. The by-poll is being held for the council berth vacated by former chief minister Narayan Rane when he quit the Congress.

Following strong opposition by its ally Shiv Sena, the BJP decided not to field Rane as its candidate for the by-poll.

The decision was taken after marathon meetings and an agreement with the Sena late on Sunday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with senior party leaders, including state unit chief Raosaheb Danve, which went on for more than three hours at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.

Getting the Sena’s nod for Lad was a task, considering the strained relations between the two ruling parties. Lad himself reportedly met Sena chief Uddhav Thackay at his residence Matoshree, after which there was another round of meetings with a Sena leader at Varsha.

Lad will have filed his nomination papers by 11am on Monday at Vidhan Bhavan, in the presence of senior party leaders, though Fadnavis himself will not be there as he has gone to Gujarat to campaign for the Assembly elections.

Now that the Sena has accepted Lad, his victory is expected to be a given. The Sena has 63 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Rane, who is waiting to be inducted into the state Cabinet, also met the CM at Varsha late on Sunday. He has been reportedly assured that he will be inducted after the winter session of the state legislature. His induction has been purportedly put on hold owing to strong opposition from the Sena. The BJP did not dare to back Rane in the council elections as the Sena had threatened to join hands with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to ensure that Rane was defeated.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded a little-known candidate, its former legislator from Solapur Dilip Mane. The Congress has its own 42 MLAs as well as the NCP’s 41 to vote in the council by-poll.

To win the seat, at least 145 MLA votes are required, which means the Congress-NCP alliance is way behind the saffron alliance. The BJP claims to have 138 voters in its kitty, with support from Independents and smaller parties, in addition to its own 122 MLAs.

“We made it clear to Rane that there was no point in taking a risk by fielding him now. Instead, we have assured him that he will be fielded during the next round of council elections in June,” said a party leader, on condition of anonymity. “By fielding Lad, we aim to strengthen our base in Sion, Pratiksha Nagar and Chunabhatti, from where we have a limited number of corporators who were elected to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation earlier this year. Lad has been given the responsibility of Konkan, a region with a weak party base, and his victory will help us gain strength there.”

Many BJP leaders are reportedly upset with the party’s selection, and feel they have been neglected. Lad, who defected from the NCP to join the BJP just 18 months ago, is said to be close to the CM.

Other names that the BJP considered include its spokesperson Madhav Bhandari and former legislators Pramod Jathar and Bal Mane.