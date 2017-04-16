In Maharashtra: Daughter commits suicide as indebted farmer couldn’t bear dowry expenses

A 21-year -old woman on Saturday committed suicide because her father, a farmer, could not bear her wedding expenses, including dowry, the police said.

Sheetal Vyankat Wayal allegedly jumped into a well in Bhise Wagholi village. In her suicide note, she wrote that her father’s financial hardships were mounting owing to a five-year drought and farm loans.

She added that her death would end the dowry system and other rituals in the Maratha community to which she belonged.

The woman’s father, Vyankat Wayal, had taken loans from financial institutions and private money lenders, the police found.

“Sheetal had gone with her mother to their field early in the morning. She went to fetch water, but did not return for a long time. The mother grew worried and called neighbours and family members for help. They found Sheetal’s body in the well. A suicide note lay near her slippers outside the well,” said a police officer.

Her parents had been trying to find a match for the past two years, but did not succeed because of a lack of money. Sheetal had two married sisters and their weddings were low-key. Her brother studies in a Latur college.

The Wayal family had cultivated cane on 1.5 acres of their 5 acres of land. Lack of water had destroyed the crops, said the relatives.

This is second incident in Bhise Wagholi village in which a girl had committed suicide over dowry. Mohini Bhise ended her life about a year ago in a similar fashion. Mohini had left a suicide note, asking, “Why the father of a girl should bow down every time?” Gramsabha of Bhise Wagholi had then passed a resolution to oppose the social evil.

