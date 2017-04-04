Maharashtra: Engineering students stripped, bludgeoned to death in Lonavala

Two engineering students were found bludgeoned to death on an isolated hill near INS Shivaji in Lonavala on Monday.

Police said unidentified people had stripped the 22-year-old man and his female friend – one year his junior – and tied their hands before smashing their heads with a blunt object.

The man, a student of mechanical engineering at the Sinhgad Engineering College on the Lonavala campus, was a resident of Rahuri in Ahmednagar. His friend, hailing from Otur in Pune, was pursuing a course in computer engineering at the same institution. They were both final-year students.

College officials said the woman had already secured a job, and was planning to take it up after completing her course.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at the Lonavala police station. “The woman had told others at her hostel that she was going out with a friend, and would return home late,” an officer said.

Police were able to identify the deceased from Aadhaar cards and driving licences found at the spot. They also recovered a motorcycle belonging to the male victim.

Assistant police inspector AM Sable said the bodies have been sent for an autopsy. “More details of the crime will be known after we receive the post-mortem report by noon,” he added.