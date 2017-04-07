Maharashtra government aims at integrated development of railway stations with surrounding areas

If the Railways undertakes to revamp a station, the state government will also redevelop the surrounding areas, including restructuring the traffic infrastructure and building more facilities.



Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly that the state government has taken a decision of integrated development of suburban railway stations, going beyond just a makeover of the stations. The CM said that the state government has taken the decision to allot additional FSI and other dispensations for the integrated development of the stations with surrounding areas.

While replying to a calling-attention motion, raised by Parag Alwani, Ashish Shelar, Atul Bhatkhalkar (all BJP) and others on the MUTP-2, in the legislative assembly, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the house on Thursday that the government was aiming at the integrated development of the stations.

“In a recent meeting held, we have decided not to restrict ourselves only to the development of the stations mandated in the MUTP-2, but to also extend the plans to the comprehensive development of the surrounding areas. While making the stations equipped with facilities, the traffic-management system and other infrastructure will also need to be looked at. We are in favour of not only the FSI, but also the dispensation needed from the state government,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis informed the house that the extension of the harbour line between Andheri and Goregaon will be completed by the end of the year. “The 5th and 6th line between Thane and Diva stations will be completed by March 2019, while the 6th lane at Mumbai Central and the 5th and 6th line between CST and Kurla will be completed by March 2021, “ he said. The chief minister said that the Centre has approved the MUTP-3 with the estimated cost of Rs10,947 crore, for which the process to avail a multi-agency loan was in progress. The 50% of the expenditure to be shared by the state, will have to be borne by the MMRDA and Cidco at Rs5,444 crore and Rs4,748 crore respectively.

The CM said that the Railways and state government have also decided to fund the elevated rail corridors between Bandra and Virar, CST and Panvel, Virar and Panvel.

