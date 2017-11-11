Maharashtra government announces incentives for doctors to work in district hospitals

Medical specialists such as gynaecologists, paediatricians, and anaesthesiologists can now earn incentives on a per-case basis instead of fixed salaries at government district and sub districts hospitals. The new remuneration rate chart sanctioned by the state government has made remuneration for specialists negotiable.

The move serves to incentivise specialists to fill 500 vacancies in government hospitals across 100 district and sub-districts. The state government is offering over Rs 70,000 to gynecologists (for a minimum of five c-section surgeries per month), Rs 100000 to paediatricians (for attending a minimum of five c-section surgeries per month), and Rs 4000 to anaesthesiologists per procedure. The doctors are also offered additional perks for attending to patients, assisting on surgeries and sonographies, and for working extra hours at the hospital.

Prior to these changes, the salaries were fixed to about Rs60000, with no additional perks offered for attending to a greater number of patients or handling emergencies. This made posting at government hospitals an unattractive option for specialists, who preferred to work in private hospitals in large cities.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, director, National Health Mission (NHM) said that if specialists want to earn more, the salary slabs can be revised. “The decision to revise the rates will remain with the district level health committee. If a specialist wants higher rate, he or she can represent themselves, and the district committee in return can recommend the same to the state level executive committee of NHM. The district committee is also free to choose which hospital of the state should get postings on priority basis.”

A health official said that there is a chance that the move can result in unnecessary C-sections and surgeries. “Since the paediatricians and gynecologists have to perform at least five c-sections, there is a chance that they will make sure that five childbirths take place though c-section surgery.”

However, some doctors refuted this claim. “The occurrence of unnecessary c-sections surgeries are hyped up, as doctors always take their decision based on the criticality of patient’s condition. It’s a good move to reform the pay grade system as it will increase the quality of treatment at rural and tribal hospitals,” said Dr Sagar Mundada, President of Indian Medical Association, youth wing.