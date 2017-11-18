Maharashtra government may hold talks with trade unions over proposed labour reforms

The state government is likely to invite members of trade unions to discuss the proposed amendment in the Industrial Dispute Act before it is sent to the cabinet for approval. After the reforms met with strong opposition from trade unions, the government said it would hear them too.

Labour minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has said that the government will hold talks with the stakeholders to know their views on the proposal and address their concerns.

The opposition parties too have decided to raise the issue in state legislature and take it to the streets if the government tries to push through the amendment using their majority. Leader of opposition in legislative council Dhananjay Munde said the opposition will chalk out a plan to oppose the reforms that are likely to uproot the workers once the government puts the agenda for winter session for discussion. “We have been opposing these so called reforms, which are not in the interest of workers, whenever the government brought them in form of bills. This time too, in consultation with other opposition party, we will chalk out a strategy to oppose it,” he said.

The trade unions have decided to step up their opposition if the government tries to push for the amendment. “We are waiting for the government to call us for the discussion over the proposed amendment. If it fails to discuss the issue and passes it in the cabinet, we will intensify the agitation against the proposal. We are launching a state-wide protest from Pune from next month,” said Anil Ganacharya, Mumbai chief of Indian National Trade Union Congress.

Trade unions — such as Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh and Bhartiya Kamgar Sena — which are affiliated to the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena too have opposed the proposal.

Officials from the labour department said it would be difficult to scrap the proposal as the Centre wants it to be implemented. “It is a central law and the states have been directed to amend theirs. States like Rajasthan have already amended it. Though there is opposition, it may be difficult for the state to scrap the proposal. It may be moved before the cabinet anytime now. The final call will have to be taken by the cabinet,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.