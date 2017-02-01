Maharashtra government mulls offering BEd courses with BA, BSc and BCom

With the demand for teacher training courses dropping in the state, the state government plans to introduce composite courses that will combine a bachelors degree in education with a commerce, science and arts qualification.

The state has formed a four-member committee, headed by director of higher education Dhanraj Mane, to check the feasibility of such courses. The committee will likely submit its findings by the end of February.

The idea of composite courses was introduced as part of National Council of Teachers Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations 2014.

The courses will be BA BEd, BSc BEd and BCom BEd.

According to a recent government resolution (GR), state education minister Vinod Tawde had, in December, led a meeting of the principals of the state-run teacher training colleges.

The principals told the minister that owing to dwindling enrolment in BEd colleges, the course will need restructuring in the future, following which Tawde decided to form the expert panel.

Currently, there are around 600 teacher training colleges in the state, including 12 government colleges and 36 government-aided private colleges.

According to the information provided by the state’s Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), around 12,000 students were admitted to over 37,000 seats. The data also indicates that around less than ten seats were filled in around 300 college divisions.