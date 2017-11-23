Maharashtra government wants to speed up slum revamps

Taking note of the poor progress of slum rehabilitation schemes over the past 21 years ago, the state government plans to bring in special laws and change the existing rules to make the process of slum revamp easy.

In a meeting held on Thursday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked the SRA officials to remove of bottlenecks. He also ordered creation of a special cell to deal with slum dwellers, who oppose the scheme and delay it.

A senior SRA official said, “The SRA rules need massive changes as the whole scheme has been mired in corruption. If we want to make the city slum-free, we should overhaul the scheme.”

The slowdown in the realty market, too, has also made things tough. Since its inception in 1996, the authority has been facing issues such as manipulating slum dwellers, eligible people not making it to the list, fake consents, misleading promises, inferior quality construction, among others.