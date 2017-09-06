Maharashtra governor orders Lokayukta to look into allegations against BJP’s Prakash Mehta

Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Wednesday ordered an investigation by state Lokayukta into the allegations against state housing minister Prakash Mehta.

In the order, the governor has asked the Lokayukta to look into the permissions granted by Mehta for the slum rehabilitation scheme at MP mill compound, Tardeo.

The orders were issued on chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ request to issue a direction to the Lokayukta to investigate the matter.

In a letter to the governor, the CM said he had made a statement before both the Houses of state legislature that an inquiry would be entrusted to the Lokayukta over allegations against Mehta pertaining to granting permission in the slum rehabilitation scheme. The governor ordered an investigation under sub-section (3) of section 17 of the Maharashtra Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta Act, 1971.

On August 11 this year, Fadnavis ordered a probe by Lokayukta against Mehta, who is facing a series of allegations, including that of favouring builders. However, the governor’s order is related to the Tardeo slum rehabilitation scheme.

Mehta had issued orders in June this year allegedly allowing a developer to use building rights originally sanctioned for rehabilitation of a slum rehabilitation project. The developer reportedly would have got the windfall of Rs800 crore out of the additional sale component.

The CM stayed the order after controversy over the approval came to the fore.

As Mehta had remarked on the file of approval that the CM has been informed about the proposal, the latter also becomes subject to the probe.

Mehta was also accused of attempting to re-allot redevelopment work of a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) owned transit camp at Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar to a builder even though the Mhada had cancelled an earlier allotment.

Governor’s secretary Venugopal Reddy refused to comment on the matter.