Maharashtra govt clears hawkers’ policy ahead of Mumbai civic polls

In a move that may defeat the objective of regulating hawkers in the city, the state government cleared the hawkers’ policy and said that anyone with a domicile certificate will be considered for a hawking licence.

The government also decided to allow the sale of pre-cooked food on streets, after the high court prohibited roadside cooking .

However, the government has constituted a cabinet sub-committee that will finalise the modalities of the policy for implementation. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

According to the policy, all above 14 years of age with no other source of livelihood will be eligible for issuances of vending certificates. It has capped the number of licensees to 2.5 per cent of the total population.

A central town vending committees headed by the municipal commissioner will demarcate areas for hawking, non-hawking zones. It also has to complete a survey within six months to ascertain the actual number of hawkers.

The hawker will have the right to appeal against an order before a grievance redressal committee headed by the municipal commissioner and an appellate authority headed by the mayor.

Hawkers will be classified into three categories — mobile hawker, stationery hawker and permanent hawkers.. The policy will also have provisions for weekly markets, night markets, festival streets and temporary plazas that may be allowed even at private plots. They will be given a unique identification card that has to be displayed at their shops.

