Maharashtra govt decides to install grills at Mantralaya after last week’s farmer suicide bid

After a farmer attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the top floor of Mantralaya last week, the state government has decided to seal all vulnerable spots by fixing grills.

Over the years, there have been several suicide bids at Mantralaya.

The home department has directed all concerned departments to conduct inspections and plug gaps so as to avoid such suicide bids in the future. Deepak Kesarkar, minister of state for home, said the general administration and the public works departments have been issued directions to seal vulnerable spots in both the main and annexe buildings.

On November 10, a 28-year old farmer, Dnyaneshwar Salve, from a village in Osmanabad held the state administration ransom for more than 90 minutes after he climbed on to the parapet of the seventh floor of the annexe building from a window and threatened to jump if his demands were not met. Salve allowed himself to be led away only after he got a written assurance from a group of ministers agreeing to comply with his demands. The suicide bid and rescue operations wasted hundreds of man hours and forced the engagement of top police officials and the fire brigade.

“I have spoken to SK Shrivastava, additional chief secretary (home), about measures to be taken to avoid a repetition of Friday’s incident. Salve entered the parapet from a passage window on the seventh floor. All such windows will be sealed with iron grills with immediate effect. Besides these, the departments concerned have also been directed to identify other vulnerable access points in both buildings,” Kesarkar told HT.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the police have tightened security at Mantralaya by deploying more personnel at the entry gates for frisking and checking visitors. The police’s security wing at Mantralaya has recently introduced visitor passes with photographs for entry.