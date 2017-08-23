Maharashtra govt moves to speed up approvals for construction projects

In a step against red-tapism in granting approvals for construction projects across the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to allow registered architects and professional engineers grant certain permits and approvals through a self-certification system.

It means building plans submitted through licenced architects and professional engineers will be considered as self-certification and provisional building approvals till an occupation certificate is granted by the concerned local body.

The move that was initiated by the civic body in March this year has now been extended to all the other cities and small towns by imposing it in all municipal corporations and councils. The decision is part of the ease of doing business initiative taken up by the state government.

The orders issued by the state urban development department (UDD) on Tuesday said this self-certification system will be applicable for construction permissions for the buildings categorised as low-risk and moderate-risk categories.

The UDD has classified ground level structure as low risk building while ground plus one (In RCC construction) or plinth plus two (In the load bearing structure) are classified as moderate risk structure. “It means the local body will not conduct any site inspection at any stage of construction. The entire inspection up to issuance of the occupation certificate will be carried out by the project architect or the licenced surveyor. However, in case of moderate risk structures, the local body will conduct only one survey once construction of plinth is completed, said a senior official from UDD.

On completion of work, the architect or engineer shall issue the building completion certificate and occupation certificate, as required as per the provision of DCR to the completed building and submit two set of completion plans along with the required certificate and all site inspection report to the authority. The officer authorised by municipal body shall countersign the completion plan along with occupancy certificate within 10 days without any scrutiny and site inspection, says the notification. “Buildings are put under low risk, moderate risk and high risk categories. For low risk and moderate risk structures, there would be no inspections, while for high risk structures the procedure would be the same. The architect or surveyor has to certify that the plan is as per the building regulations. In case of lapses, they would also be held responsible,” said Nitin Kareer, principal secretary urban development department