Maharashtra govt revives commission for backward classes

Days before the civic and district council polls are announced, the BJP government in the state on Wednesday reconstituted the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes by appointing its chairman and other members. It is assumed that the commission will consider the demand of the Maratha community for reservation in government jobs and education.

The commission was almost defunct after the term of its chairman justice Bhatia ended in March last year. It will now be headed by retired justice Sambhajirao Mhase with will have seven other as its members, including Sarjerao Nimase, Chandrashekhar Deshpande, Rajabhau Karpe, Bhushan Kardile, Dattatray Balsaraf, Suvarna Rawal and Pramod Yevle. The commission plays an important role in recommendations on the inclusion of the backward categories for reservation.

The BJP government is wary of the Maratha community that has been staging protest across the state. The community was supporting the Congress and NCP earlier, but the BJP and the Sena got its votes in the 2014 elections. However, the ruling party now does not want it to go against it.

The move also comes after the government filed an affidavit running into more than 2,500 pages in the Bombay high court, advocating its move to ensure reservation to the Maratha community.

