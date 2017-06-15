Maharashtra govt won’t waive loans of politicians, ‘wealthy people’ posing as farmers

The Maharashtra government said it will not waive the loans of politicians, government employees, contractors, professionals who own agricultural land and taxpayers.

The first notification of the state’s Rs33,000 crore loan waiver was issued late on Wednesday. All district cooperative banks and private or nationalised banks were directed to give farmers a quick loan of Rs10,000 so they could begin sowing kharif crops.

The state said it would shoulder the guarantee for such loans and would adjust the farmers’ instalments as part of the waiver that will be announced in the next few months, once the norms and parameters are finalised.

To prevent the waivers from being misused, the government has excluded wealthy people who pose as farmers to take advantage of government schemes. Thus, the loans of legislators, former legislators, civic body and government employees, employees in institutions affiliated to the government, taxpayers and teachers will not be waived.

“Of 1.37 crore registered farmers, 80 lakh have pending loan payments. As many as 30 lakh have outstanding amounts due years earlier. We aim to waive the loans of these 30 lakh who are genuinely in distress owing to weak financial conditions. While extending the waiver, we will ensure that ‘farmers’ with sound financial conditions do not take advantage of this. We do not want a repeat of the 2008 loan waiver. The farmers’ outfits demanding the loan waiver have agreed to our conditions,” said an official from the cooperation department.