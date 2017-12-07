Maharashtra legislative council by-poll underway: It’s BJP vs Congress

Polling for the state legislative council by-election, for the seat vacated by Narayan Rane after he resigned from the Congress and the Upper House in September, began at 9 am in Vidhan Bhavan, Mumbai, on Thursday.

In the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Prasad Lad and the Congress’ Dilip Mane.

With support from 63 Shiv Sena legislators and around 12 members of smaller parties and Independents, besides its own 122, the BJP is confident that its candidate Lad will be victorious.

The Congress has its own 42 MLAs as well as support from the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) 41 MLAs and members of smaller parties such as the Peasants and Workers Party and Samajwadi Party.

To win the seat, the candidate needs a minimum of 145 votes in the 288-member Assembly.

Ahead of the election, the Congress and the NCP convened a meeting of their MLAs on Wednesday evening at YB Chavan Centre. Rane’s son Nitesh, who continues to be a Congress MLA and a close associate of Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambakar, did not attend the session. At the meeting, both parties vowed to put up a united front in the election. Any cross-voting at this time would be a major blow to their unity ahead of the winter session of the state legislature and the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The BJP, which also held a meeting of its MLAs and Shiv Sena members at a hotel in south Mumbai on Wednesday, has vowed that its candidate will bag more than 200 votes.

Voting for the by-poll will continue till 4pm; the counting of votes will begin at 5pm.

Rane did not contest the by-poll after the Sena threatened to not stand by the BJP if it supported him.