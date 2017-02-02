Maharashtra: Man held for killing wife, burying body in hut

A man was arrested by the Talasari police on Thursday for murdering his wife in November and burying her body in his hut.

Sadu Sukhad Khanzode, 35, had strangled his wife, Sangita while she was sleeping on November 21. The man, a daily wage earner, then buried her body in his hut and had been feigning ignorance about her whereabouts for two months.

“The man suspected his wife. He also claims that he did not father one of their three children. The couple had frequent fights because of this and it was after one of these squabbles that he killed her,” said Keshav Naik, an inspector at Talasari police station.

Though the accused had denied any knowledge about his wife, his sister-in-law had found it fishy and had registered a complaint at the police station along with the sarpanch of the village. Khanzode had buried the body and covered the spot with cowdung and left for Vasai the next morning, for work, with the children.

“After two months, he returned to his village and made inquiries about his missing wife. However, his sister-in-law, Lahani, realised only after the village sarpanch called her to say that the enquiries were being made and she suspected foul play contacted us,” said Naik.

The police came to Khanzode’s house and found cowdung smeared on a part of the ground. Upon questioning, Khanzode confessed to the crime.

“He had covered the spot with the dung so that no one could make out the foul smell of the rotting corpse,” said the officer. “We have sent the body for post-mortem. We arrested Sadu for murder and he was produced before the Dahanu court. He has been remanded in police custody for a week.”

