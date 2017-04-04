Maharashtra may soon be first in country to make aircraft

The first indigenous aircraft manufacturing unit in the country is likely to come up in Maharashtra.

The state on Monday gave its go-ahead to set up the firm in a joint venture with Thrust Aircraft Private Limited, founded by Captain Amol Yadav, a pilot currently associated with Jet Airways. The government will provide 157 acres of land parcel in Palghar to the firm for free as its stake in the firm. The decision was taken at a meeting headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The value of the state’s stake is yet to be decided.

The firm will manufacture a 19+2 seater aircraft. “The project is ready to take off as the CM has agreed to allot plot for the firm. As the government can’t give plot to a private firm for free, we will get into a joint venture with Thrust Aircraft. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Industrial Corporation (MIDC), a state’s subsidiary, will enter into an agreement with the firm,” said a senior official privy to the development.

Speaking to HT, Yadav said, “We only need to get a type certificate – a clearance from the DGCA. Manufacturing process will start as soon as we get the certificate. The CM has agreed to request the PM to issue directives to the DGCA for the certificate.”

Yadav, who earlier built a six-seater aircraft at his Kandivli home, said he is confident the first prototype aircraft will be ready within 15 months from the date of allotment of land. Yadav’s six-seater aircraft was exhibited at the Make in India week at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) last year.

Senior officials claimed once the manufacturing starts, the government can allow the manufacturer to buy back the project.

While officials claimed the state was giving land for free only to help start the first indigenous firm, critics have panned the move.

READ MORE

1st fully Indian-made suburban train to run in Mumbai on Saturday