Maharashtra minister wants officials to adopt one malnourished child each from Palghar

Maharashtra health minister Dr Deepak Sawant on Thursday suggested that each government employee ‘adopt’ a malnourished child from Palghar who is receiving help from the government and track their progress. He said that such supervision would help eliminate malnutrition from Palghar. “I want each government employee to adopt one malnourished child. The adoption doesn’t mean giving monetary help to the children. Instead, officials must ensure that each malnourished child benefits from our welfare schemes,” Dr Sawant said.

The health minister was speaking at the launch of a special drive to curb malnutrition in Palghar, which has witnessed a large number of malnutrition deaths despite its proximity to Mumbai.

Last year, more than 300 children from Palghar died of malnutrition.

“If government officials and employees join hands with social workers, I am sure we will be able to improve the health of such children,” he added.

Under the special drive, government officials and ministers will visit 26 tribal villages in Palghar every weekend.

They will also and form groups comprising sarpanch, aanganwadi workers and gramsevaks to provide nutritious meals to malnourished children.

In the past four months, the state has organised 82 medical camps with the help of private and public hospitals.

Of 6,481 children checked, 1,493 were severely malnourished and 2,945 were moderately malnourished.

To deal with rising number of malnutrition deaths, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis last year formed a task force headed by the health minister. It will recommend long term measures to tackle malnutrition.

.