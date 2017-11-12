Maharashtra not top investment destination as claimed by chief minister: Congress

Criticising the state government for misleading people, the Congress has alleged that the investment in Maharashtra has declined under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. It said the state has received about Rs 68,000 crore in investment in the past three years against the BJP’s claim of Rs 1.29 lakh crore.

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant, citing the figures obtained from the Union commerce and industries ministry, on Saturday said Maharashtra had slipped to a third after Karnataka and Gujarat in the investment ranking. He said that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ claim that the state was the top choice for investors, with Rs 1.29 lakh crore in its kitty, was a misleading statement.

“Maharashtra could attract investment proposals of Rs 96,021 crore in 2015, 2016 and till September in 2017. Karnataka and Gujarat have received proposals worth Rs 3.33 lakh crore and Rs 1.83 lakh crore. The actual investment was 68,564 crore in Maharashtra during this period followed by Madhya Pradesh at Rs 31,561 crore, Karnataka at Rs 24,557 crore.Though the actual investment is more than any other states, the number of new proposals has reduced drastically. Secondly, the actual investment does not reach anywhere close to the figures thrown by the chief minister,” Sawant said.

He said Maharashtra had received only a third of Gujarat’s investment proposals in 2017.

“This also proves our allegations that Gujarat is prospering at the cost of Maharashtra. Many proposals such as International Financial Centre were diverted to the neighbouring state,” he added. Sawant also said that during the Congress rule the investment was more than Rs 1.07 lakh crore.

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said, “Sawant’s claim is a clear indicator that he does not understand the dynamics between proposal and implementation. RBI figures clearly state that the direct foreign investment in Maharashtra accounts for 48.2% in the country. The NITI Ayog too has certified that the Maharahtra has attracted highest investment at 45% in terms of proposal and actual investment.”