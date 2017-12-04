Maharashtra police has most cases pending probe: NCRB

At 1.61 lakh, Maharashtra police have the most number of cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the country that are yet to be investigated, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2016. Mumbai stands second in the list of cities in the category with 67,565 cases, with Delhi topping the 2016 list at 1.53 lakh.

A total of 10.65 lakh IPC cases are pending for investigation in 29 states of India. Maharashtra is followed by Assam (1.21 lakh), Tamil Nadu (99,698) and Bihar (92,321).

Maharashtra also tops the list in filing highest number of charge sheets and disposing of cases.

YP Singh, IPS officer-turned-lawyer, said, “Population of Maharashtra is a huge factor which needs to be considered while looking at the statistics. It is still safer than Delhi. Another important reason is lack of supervision. The interest of seniors in hardcore policing i.e. taking constant and regular reviews on pending cases on a monthly basis has come down. Earlier it was a top priority.”

He said separation of law and order from investigation was required but not practical as two different organizations will have to be made. “With increasing population, more police stations and manpower is required,” said Singh.

Maharashtra ranks number one in IPC cases pending in courts

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2016 shows Maharashtra has the most number of cases – 15.35 lakh -- pending in courts in all states in the country. In the city-wise data for 2016, Mumbai tops the list with 2.07 lakh cases.

A total of 94.88 lakh IPC cases are pending in 29 states. Maharashtra is followed by West Bengal (11.85 lakh), Gujarat (8.95 lakh) and Bihar (8.86 lakh).

The state also stands 15th on the list of having best conviction rate with 34.3%, while Mizoram heads the list with 94.5%, followed by Kerala (84.6%), Meghalaya (61.9%) and Uttar Pradesh (59%). India’s average conviction rate is 46.7%.

Delhi stands second in the list of pending cases (1.70 lakh), followed Pune (1.32 lakh) and Ahmedabad (1.03 lakh). Mumbai stands 10th on the list of conviction rate among the 19 cities with 53.3%, while Kochi tops the list with 90.5%, followed by Kozhikode (81.9%), Chennai (74.6%) and Indore (62.2%). The average conviction rate of all 19 cities is 56.8%. However, the most shocking conviction rate is of Patna with only 5.4% criminals being convicted in 2016.

Senior lawyer and activist Abha Singh said, “Population is one factor. Judicial reforms are the need of the hour. Adjournment is an issue and speedy disposal of cases is required. Videoconferencing needs to be used more frequently to handle bail pleas. Work management, time management and a cut-off date for finishing cases is needed.”