Maharashtra registers highest RPF cases: NCRB data

The state, with its vast network of rail lines including the Mumbai suburban railways, reported the highest number of cases registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Maharashtra stood second in the cases registered by the other agency -- Government Railway Police (GRP) – last year, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The state saw 2,23,360 cases filed by the RPF in 2016. Maharashtra was followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,24,720), Madhya Pradesh (98,964) and Tamil Nadu (81,639).

“Mumbai amounts to a vast number of petty offences registered under the Railway Act. These cases are pertaining to trespassing, line crossing, unauthorized travel, rooftop travelling, among others,” said a senior RPF officer.

Citing an example, the officer said around 60,000 cases are registered every year in the central railway (CR) jurisdiction alone. The RPF arrested 2,23,423 people in the 2.23 lakh cases.

The GRP reported 7,684 cases in Maharashtra, while Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 10,918 cases. The state was followed by Madhya Pradesh (5,253) and Delhi (4,368).