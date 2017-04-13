Maharashtra removes ICT from Class 9 syllabus, easy maths to stay

The state school education department has scrapped information and communication technology (ICT) from the list of subjects taught in Class 9 from the upcoming academic year. However, general mathematics, or easy math, will remain part of the syllabus.

Schools complained that they had not been informed about the changes and the sudden decision would make it difficult for them to draw up timetables for the new academic year.

ICT has been a graded subject for Class 9 as listed by the Maharashtra state board for secondary and higher secondary education. Last year, the department had announced that they would revamp the syllabus for ICT, along with other graded subjects such as work-experience, physical education, and national cadet corps (NCC).

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Thursday, Suvarna Kharat, deputy secretary of the education department, said that the subject will be integrated with others but not taught separately.

“We found that the subject was repetitive and could be taught better if it was integrated into subjects like geography or mathematics,” said Kharat. “Integrating the subject into others will provide hands on experience on its application. On the other hand, a decision to cancel general math, which is an easier version of the subject, has not been taken yet.”

Surprisingly, the department has not issued any circular to the schools to communicate the changes. So schools are unsure on whether to include ICT and general math in their timetable.

“There is talk that the subject is being scrapped, but we are still waiting for an official confirmation from the department. I called up the board and department received no response,” said Brother Tommy Haas, principal, Holy Family School, Andheri.

Since schools haven’t received any official circular yet, some have kept the subjects in the timetable, while others have removed them. “Since there is no official directive yet, we have kept them in our timetables for now,” said Haas.

Schools like Vivek Vidyalaya, Goregaon, have removed both subjects from their timetable. “I have planned the next year without the subjects,” said Suresh Nair, principal.

All schools have to finish planning the new academic session by April. Schools criticised the department for not informing them about the changes in advance. “National boards such as ICSE, CBSE plan two-three years in advance, but the state board always plans poorly,” said Anil Bornare, teacher, Swami Muktananda School, Chembur.

READ MORE

Fee regulation Act fails to restrict Mumbai schools from hiking fees

After ‘ugly girls’ gaffe, Maharashtra government to rejig textbook panels