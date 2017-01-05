Maharashtra schools to go smart, teachers to mark attendance on online application

From the upcoming academic year, school teachers in the state will mark students’ attendance on an online application, generating instant attendance reports, which can be accessed by education officials.

Increasing vigilance on schools, the school education and sports department has recently launched a new online daily attendance app, Upastithi for government-aided schools.

The app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre, Pune. Education officials said they will keep a check on schools through attendance reports. “We can access the report of any school, identify students with irregular attendance and take corrective steps,” said Nand Kumar, principal secretary of the department.

It will also help them ensure schools don’t have fake students on roll. But city schools are worried that teachers using mobiles in classrooms will be distracted. “We don’t allow teachers to carry or use mobiles in the class,” said Father Jude Fernandes, principal, St Mary’s School (SSC) Mazgaon. “If we do, it will be tough to ensure that teachers don’t keep use phones during lessons.”

Unlimited access to the internet is another problem. “All teachers don’t have android phones or data packs,” said Uday Nare, senior teacher, Hansraj Moraji Public School, Andheri.

Most aided schools can’t afford WiFi, added Nare. Some teachers said they already mark attendance online on an app for mid-day meals. “It is a duplication of efforts as we already mark attendance while serving meals,” said Prashant Redij, principal, Hilda Castelino School and spokesperson of Mumbai School Principals Association.

How will the application work

- Teachers can download the app on their Android phones or computers

- Register mobile number and login number, which will a unique login ID for the school head master or class teacher

- Select the standard, division and date to submit attendance

- An online roster containing the names of the students will be generated

- Tick the names of absent students. Other students will be considered present

- Click on the submit button to complete the attendance

- The app will be linked to SARAL-government’s online database on education

- National Informatics Centre (NIC) Pune developed the app

