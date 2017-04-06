Maharashtra truckers to go on strike, supply of essential goods may be hit

Private bus passengers will suffer and the movement of goods, including essential commodities such as milk, medicine and vegetables, will be hampered across Maharashtra as truckers have threatened an indefinite nationwide strike from April 8.

Bus operators are expected to join them on April 10.

Maharashtra Rajya Truck Tempo Bus Vahatuk Mahasangh, one of the most influential bodies of transporters, has supported the All India Motor Transport Congress’ call to strike until the demands of transporters are met.

Transporters are set to protest against the 50% hike in third-party insurance premiums and the increase in regional transport office (RTO) fees.

“The Mahasangh is 100% sure of going on strike,”said Dayanand Natkar, Mahasangh secretary. However, he added that transporters ferrying essential commodities would not be forced to join if they did not want to.

“Bus operators will join the strike on April 10. If our issues remained unsolved, we will strike indefinitely. Contract carriage buses and school buses may join us,” said Malik Patel, leader, Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatana.

He added that school buses will not go on strike immediately as exams were ongoing and they did not want students to be inconvenienced. However, they planned to join the indefinite strike, he said.

Read

Maharashtra transporters threaten strike on January 31

Mumbai likely to be unaffected despite transporters’ strike