 Maharashtra: Unable to repay Rs 60-lakh bank loan, brothers commit suicide | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Maharashtra: Unable to repay Rs 60-lakh bank loan, brothers commit suicide

mumbai Updated: Apr 04, 2017 14:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Bank loan

Jagannath jumped in front of a train a few hours after Vijay committed suicide by consuming poison.(File photo)

Two brothers from Karad in Maharashtra’s Satara district allegedly committed suicide on Monday because they were unable to repay a bank loan. Police, however, recorded both the cases as ‘accidental deaths’.

Vijay and Jagannath Chavan, who used to run an agro-processing unit at Kadegao MIDC near Karad, were allegedly hounded by loan recovery agents over the last few days. They had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 60 lakh for setting up the plant.

Relatives said the brothers were kept constantly on the edge by calls from bank representatives, who were trying to retrieve the money ahead of the new financial year. On Monday evening, Vijay committed suicide by consuming poison. A few hours after his body was found, Jagannath also ended his life by jumping before a train passing through the area.

Vijay and Jagannath, both BSc (agriculture) degree holders, had launched the agro-processing unit three years ago. A large number of people gathered out the hospital, where their bodies were taken for a post-mortem examination.

tags

more from mumbai

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you