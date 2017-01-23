Major fire in slums between CST and Masjid station injure six kids

A major fire at Dana Bandar, near Masjid Bunder railway station left six children injured, on Monday evening. Among the six, a 13-year-old suffered 70% burns while a 12-year-old suffered 20% burn injuries. They have been admitted to JJ Hospital.

A few shanties between Masjid station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, along the seventh line, caught fire around 6 pm and it soon spread to 15-20 huts. Twelve fire engines and six jumbo water tankers were deployed at the site to douse it. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

The blaze affected suburban services on Central Railway (CR) mainline in the evening peak hours. Meanwhile, the CR switched off the power supply to the fast lines at 6.13 pm and diverted trains on slow line. This led to disruptions and cancellation of trains that led to crowding at all the stations. The commuters complained about remaining stuck for 20 minutes at CST for a Kalyan – bound fast local train.

In meantime CR has tweeted ‘Hutment besides 7th line between CST-Masjid caught fire. Overhead equipment (OHE) of up and down fast lines switched off at 18:13 hours and trains on slow lines running.”

When contacted, divisional railway manager CR Ravindra Goyal said, “Operations on both the fast lines have been stopped including the seventh line. This will adversely affect operation of fast local trains and long distance trains.”

Also, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST) stepped in and arranged for additional services from CST for stranded commuters.