Majority of CNG pumps shrug off strike, resume operations in Mumbai

Mumbai, December 21

In a relief to the public transport in Mumbai, a majority of CNG pumps resumed operations on Wednesday morning after remaining shut for a day due to the strike called by contractual staff of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL).

According to taxi union sources, though most CNG stations started refuelling, motorists are still facing problems at a few locations. CNG stations at Arthur road and Worli were shut and several cabbies are waiting in the queue for fuel.

MGL has around 190 CNG stations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and 130 of those are in the city limit. More than five lakh vehicles — including BEST buses, taxis and auto rickshaws — are dependent on these stations. Of the total, 3.3 lakh CNG vehicles are registered in Mumbai.

Over 500 compressor operators, who ensure smooth supply of fuel and take care of safety at CNG stations, went on a flash strike from Tuesday morning. Due to this, about 35% taxis and autos in the city went off the roads.

AL Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taximens’ Union, said their members heaved a sigh of relief as most CNG stations have been functioning since morning. Cabbies, however, complained that many pumps were still not functional.

“I have been in the CNG refuelling queue at this pump since 5 am, but it has not yet started. For the second consecutive day, I am losing earning,”said a taxi driver standing at Worli Naka CNG station.

Rahul Gaikwad, leader of compressor operators, had told HT that they were going to continue their strike till their demands are met. The MGL spokesperson, however,could not be reached for comment despite attempts.