Make minister caught urinating on road Swachh Maharashtra’s brand ambassador: Congress

Taking a dig at Maharashtra’s water conservation minister Ram Shinde, who was caught peeing in public, the Congress has said that the state government should appoint him as brand ambassador of Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan.

The Opposition criticised Shinde after a video clip showing him urinating in an open field in a village in Solapur on Saturday went viral. The minister admitted to having committed the mistake and said he was compelled to do so as he was unwell and there were no toilets nearby.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: “The BJP-led state government has been tom- toming the schemes it has failed to implement property. Be it Swachh Bharat or open defecation-free Maharashtra, the government has failed on all fronts. Its senior minister, by his conduct, has proved the failure in building sufficient toilets. He must be made ambassador of the Swachh Maharashtra project.”