Makeover of Mumbai’s historic Byculla railway station back on track

The 157-year-old Byculla railway station is all set to regain its lost glory.

Central Railway (CR) authorities plan to revamp the ticket counter and entry and exit points of the station, with help from a corporate firm as part of their social responsibility.

This means, the CR authorities will not spend on the makeover, but will only maintain the premises. “We are working with a corporate firm and looking at ways to restore its old glory,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR.

The discussion has been on for the past two years.

Byculla was one of the first stations constructed during the British era in the early 1860s.

The structure, platforms and intricate designs, which stand testimony to the olden times, are in bad shape owing to lack of maintenance and handling commuters beyond its capacity. “The stained glass windows, grills and exterior will be preserved in its original form,” said a CR official.

The work will be carried out by a corporate firm. “We are yet to get a detailed project report,” the officer added.

Last year, the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Review Committee suggested a revamp of Byculla and Reay Road stations.

Meanwhile, the CR is also working on beautification of the tracks between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Byculla station. Along with cleaning and maintaining the tracks, the CR plans to get paintings alongside the walls. The next phase will include work on the stretch between CSMT and Kurla.