Malegaon case: Fadnavis promises probe into cop’s allegations

Terming the allegations by a former officer of Maharashtra’s anti-terrorism squad that two key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case were not missing but had, in fact, been killed by the ATS on November 26, 2008 serious, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government would look into it. The Opposition, too, has demanded a probe into the allegations by the police officer.

Fadnavis said the government will verify if the claims by the suspended police officer, Mehboob Mujawar, are true. “We will look into the entire episode. We will have to check why no inquiry was conducted if the officer had written to the then director general of police in 2009,” he said.

Mujawar claimed he had written to the DGP in 2009, claiming two accused – Sandip Dange and Ramchandra Kalsangra -- were killed by the ATS and later shown as absconding.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party have demanded a probe. “The government should conduct an immediate probe to check the veracity of the allegations. Although our government was in power at that time, it is not clear if then home minister RR Patil was apprised of the facts by the police,” said Nawab Malik, NCP spokesman.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said they have demanded an inquiry.

Read

Malegaon blasts: Suspended cop’s claim makes defence seek fresh probe