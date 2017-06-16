Man accused of raping two minors at knifepoint in Mumbai flees

Two girls, 9 and 10 years old, were raped at knifepoint by a man in Kandivali West, the police said. According to the Kandivali police the accused, identified only as Salim, and the girls live in the Poisar slums. They said he would take them to his house and force himself on them.

Salim fled the city before the police could arrest him and is believed to be in Tamil Nadu. Said to be in his late 20s, he worked as a private driver. He lived alone and the police believe he is unmarried. A team has been dispatched to find and arrest him.

The police suspect Salim raped the 10-year-old girl about two weeks ago and later targeted the nine-year-old. He used them same method with both, they said. After taking a girl to his home, he would force her girls to perform sexual acts. When she resisted, he would hit her and even threatened her with a knife. “When the girl cried after the assault, he brandished a knife and threatened to kill her,” said an officer, who did not wish to be named.

Both girls attend school. The incident came to light late on Tuesday when the nine-year-old girl confided in her parents. A case of rape was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police are speaking to local residents to find out if Salim targetted other girls in the area.