Man arrested in Mumbai for molesting nurse

A 22-year-old man, who allegedly molested a 26-year-old nurse on August 17 in Bandra (West) while she was going to her workplace, was arrested on Saturday.

The police said the woman had seen the face of the accused before he could flee and gave an exact description of how he looks, which helped them nab Dhanraj Gore, a resident of Transit camp in Bandra reclamation.

The Bandra police said the incident took place at around 6.30 am on August 17 when the nurse was on her way to a hospital near reclamation in Bandra (West) where she worked. The woman said the incident took place in a secluded lane next to Bazaar Road. She said when Gore came from front, she moved aside and gave him way. However, he came back from behind, groped her and fled the spot.

She tried to raise an alarm but as it was early morning no one was nearby, she told the cops. She said she was so terrified that she kept quiet as she found it embarrassing but in the end mustered the courage and confided in her family members.

They supported her and rushed to Bandra police station with her where she filed a complaint against Gore. A case has been registered under section 354 (criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. A police official said, “The woman remembered how the man looked and gave us his detailed description. Based on that we started looking for the accused and zeroed in on him. He has been remanded to judicial custody.”