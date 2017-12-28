Man assaulted for trying to stop six people from stealing petrol from a bike in Mumbai

A 28-year-old man paid the price for being a good Samaritan when he attempted to stop six people from stealing petrol from a stranger’s motorcycle on Tuesday and got beaten for it.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police, Asif Khan, who is a resident of a Mhada Colony in Govandi, was returning to his home at 1 am when the incident took place. Khan was about to enter his building when he saw six men gathered around a motorcycle parked opposite the building’s entrance. When he approached them to find out what was going on, he saw that they were trying to steal petrol from the motorcycle’s tank.

He then tried to warn them that he would raise an alarm if they did not stop. “The men, who are yet to be unidentified, got angry and began beating him up. They used wooden sticks and injured him severely with it,” said a police officer from Shivaji Nagar police station.

When residents heard Khan scream, they rushed out and saw him lying injured. The accused had fled the spot by then. The residents then rushed him to Rajawadi hospital, where he was admitted with severe injuries. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and assault against the six and are trying to trace them.