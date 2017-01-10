Man dies as drunk friend drives car into truck

Mumbai A 26-year-old man died after his car rammed into a container at Vikhroli flyover early on Tuesday. The deceased was riding shotgun while his friend drove the car.

According to the police, the accident occurred at the Vikhroli flyover on the eastern express highway. The deceased Dinesh Kulkarni, sat next to his friend Jinesh Nigam, 27, also an Ulhasnagar resident who was driving the car. “Both of them had gone to a party at Versova and were returning when the car hit the container around 5.45am,” said Shiridhar D. Hanchate, senior police inspector, Vikhroli police.

He added that Nigam was possibly drunk and failed to see the container in front of him when he hit it. “Nigam’s blood reports revealed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Hanchate.

A case has been registered against him for causing death due to negligence. He had sustained minor injuries in the accident and was produced before a local court that remanded him to judicial custody.

Also read: Mumbai cops have a cool new tool this New Year’s eve: Breathalysers that don’t lie