 Man dies as drunk friend drives car into truck | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 10, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Man dies as drunk friend drives car into truck

mumbai Updated: Jan 10, 2017 23:39 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

A 26-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling in crashed into a container truck from behind at Vikhroli flyover early on Tuesday (HT)

Mumbai A 26-year-old man died after his car rammed into a container at Vikhroli flyover early on Tuesday. The deceased was riding shotgun while his friend drove the car.

According to the police, the accident occurred at the Vikhroli flyover on the eastern express highway. The deceased Dinesh Kulkarni, sat next to his friend Jinesh Nigam, 27, also an Ulhasnagar resident who was driving the car. “Both of them had gone to a party at Versova and were returning when the car hit the container around 5.45am,” said Shiridhar D. Hanchate, senior police inspector, Vikhroli police.

He added that Nigam was possibly drunk and failed to see the container in front of him when he hit it. “Nigam’s blood reports revealed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol,” said Hanchate.

A case has been registered against him for causing death due to negligence. He had sustained minor injuries in the accident and was produced before a local court that remanded him to judicial custody.

Also read: Mumbai cops have a cool new tool this New Year’s eve: Breathalysers that don’t lie

tags

more from mumbai

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<