Man dies, woman battles for life after they fall off Bandra bridge

A 20-year-old man died while an 18-year-old woman is in critical condition at KEM Hospital after they fell 20 feet off the U bridge in Bandra (West) early Friday.

According to the police, they fell after Kurar resident Akshay Kamble crashed a friend’s motorcycle into a boundary wall around 1.45am. Darshata Merchande, 18, who was riding pillion, is a resident of Bandra, police said.

According to the police, Kamble and Merchande were moving towards SV Road when Kamble lost control of the bike and crashed it into the wall. Both of them fell off the bridge, police said.

Policemen heard the sound of them falling to the ground and rushed to the spot. They were rushed to Bhabha Hospital where Kamble was declared dead.

The woman was later taken to KEM Hospital. The police said that Kamble’s father did not allow him to take his bike so he went to Bandra and borrowed a friend’s bike.

The police were unable to ascertain if Kamble was wearing a helmet , but said as they did not find one at the spot. They did not find his bike at the spot either and suspect his friend who was riding another bike, took it away. The police said Kamble was not drunk. An FIR has been registered against Kamble for rash and negligent driving.

