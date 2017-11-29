Man enters jewellery shop in Mumbai, flees with gold chains worth Rs90,000

Posing as a customer, an unidentified man walked away with 2 gold chains worth Rs90,000 from a jewellery shop in Bhayander on Tuesday, said police.

The man entered Mahavir Jewellers’ shop in Bhayander East and asked Mangilal Jain, the owner, to show some gold chains weighing 30 grams and above.

Jain said he didn’t have chains that were that heavy, and showed him a gold chain weighing 11.6gm instead. “The man also liked the 18-gm gold chain Jain was wearing. When Jain turned around to show him some more chains, the man fled,” said a police officer from Navghar police station.

“We have registered a case of theft against the man and have seized the CCTV footage from the shop. We will arrest him soon,” he said.