Man gropes 20-year-old jogger in Mumbai, arrested

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old woman while she was jogging with her friend in Khar (West).

According to the Khar police, the complainant, a resident of Santacruz (West), works in a private firm. Her father works in the defence forces.

She and her friend usually go to a park near their residence, but owing to the Maharashtra bandh, they decided to jog on the road.

The complainant was jogging at a distance from her friend, who was walking on 8th Road in Khar (West) on Wednesday.

A police official from Khar police station said, “A man came from the opposite direction and groped her. The woman raised an alarm and passers-by caught him.” Rashid Molla,32, a resident of a Santacruz chawl, was handed over to the Khar police.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against him under section 354 (criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before a magistrate’s court and remanded in police custody for two days. The police are investigating if Molla had any prior criminal record