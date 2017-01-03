Man held for hacking into Kareena Kapoor’s I-T account

A 26-year-old man who works for a central paramilitary organisation was arrested by the Mumbai cyber police on Monday for allegedly hacking into Kareena Kapoor’s income tax account and filing false I-T returns in her name. The cyber police said the accused is a fan of the actress and committed the crime hoping he would get her phone number.

The police refused to divulge the accused’s identity. He was traced to a state in north India through his internet protocol (IP) address on Sunday and brought to the city on Monday. The police said the accused was well-versed with the system for filing income tax returns and would help his colleagues with their taxes.

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber crime) Sachin Patil said the accused used a mobile phone to hack into the account.

A cyber police official said the accused had the actress’ PAN card details, which helped him hack into her account. However, they refused to divulge how he acquired these details.

The accused is said to have hacked into Kapoor’s account in August and illegally uploaded the false returns for 2016-2017. When she tried to file her returns for this year, she discovered that it had already been filed.

Sources said Kapoor’s chartered accountant Prakash Thakkar approached the Bandra-Kurla Complex police station on Friday and told them an unidentified person had used Kapoor’s PAN card number and password to file I-T returns on her behalf.

On the basis of Thakkar’s complaint, an FIR was filed in October under section 419 (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 66 and 66 C of the Information Technology Act, which deals with identity theft (use of computer dishonestly, fraudulently and making use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of a person).

