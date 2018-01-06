Man in Mumbai molests, stalks 20-year-old girl for 2 years, arrested

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday after a 20-year-old college student registered an FIR against him for allegedly stalking and molesting her for two years.

The accused was a friend of the girl’s father. He made sexual advances at her and threatened to falsely implicate her parents if she approached the police.

According to the BKC police, the accused used to keep an eye on who she would meet in college and also check her messages.

Last year, on December 8 at 7.30 am he forcibly tried to kiss her and when she resisted, he hit her. Inspite of her warnings, the stalking continued after which she informed her parents. An FIR was lodged this week at BKC police station under section 354 (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking), 509, 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.