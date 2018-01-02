Man murdered, body dumped in Mumbai’s Vile Parle nullah

Jayprakash Naidu

The partially decomposed body of a young man was found dumped in a nullah at Irla in Vile Parle (West) on Sunday. The police are yet to ascertain the man’s identify.

The youth seems to be in his twenties and the tattoos on his body indicate he could be from Punjab.

The murderers stripped the body before throwing it in a 12-foot deep nullah, said the police.

A foul stench from the nullah prompted a passer-by to check where it was coming from. He saw the body in the nullah and informed the police.

The police suspect the body, which had head injuries, had been lying there for two days or more.

The police have started checking with police stations across Mumbai if any a missing person’s complaint has been lodged.

A police officer from Juhu police station said, “A murder case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. We could not find anything to identify him. We will first identify the man and find his family members.”

The police are going through the CCTV footages around the vicinity to find out if a vehicle had been used to dump the body.