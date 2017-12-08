Man near Mumbai arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old daughter

The Palghar police has arrested a 42-year-old daily wage worker who allegedly raped his 14-year-old daughter repeatedly over the last four years.

According to police investigator, Kiran Kabadi, she was rescued on Thursday morning by her aunt, who heard her screams for help. The girl had been locked up inside the house by her father, who had gone out to buy alcohol.

He was produced in the Palghar court on Friday and was remanded into police custody. He has been arrested under Section 376 (rape) and 342 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), and relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) act.