Man’s beheaded body found in Mumbai’s Aarey

A 22-year-old man’s beheaded body was found in Aarey Colony in Goregaon (east) on Thursday afternoon. Police officials suspect that the man was murdered first and then beheaded.

The head was found at a distance from the torso in thick bushes, and his clothes too were later recovered from nearby bushes.

Aarey police alerted all the police stations in a bid to identify the deceased. Later, the he was identified as Brandon Gonsalves, a college student, who lived with his parents and sister near Oberoi mall in Goregaon (east). According to his father, he used to go to Aarey colony for morning walk.

Gonsalves went missing on Monday and a missing persons post was circulated widely on social networking websites seeking information about him. His family approached the Dindoshi police, where a missing persons complaint was registered.

His body has been sent to Siddharth Hospital for an autopsy. The police are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the exact time of death and for leads on how he was killed.

His body was discovered after a passerby spotted it in the bushes and alerted the police. The police have not found any weapon near the body. They are checking for CCTV cameras near his residence to find out if he was last seen with any of his friends or acquaintances. The police are in the process of registering a case of murder.

