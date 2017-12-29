Man sets physically-challenged cousin ablaze over property dispute in Mumbai

A 27-year-old man set his 40-year-old physically challenged cousin on fire over a property dispute on Wednesday.

Accused Santosh Katele was embroiled in a property dispute with his cousin Sunil, who was physically challenged and could not walk, said the police. Sunil, who earned a living by selling electrical lighting flowers he made at home, used to live alone in a ground-floor apartment in Motilal Nagar and Santosh lived on the second floor. The incident took place on Wednesday around 10.05am when Sunil was sitting near his flat’s balcony.

Santosh showed up outside the balcony, poured petrol on Sunil and set him ablaze. Hearing Sunil’s shrieks and noticing smoke, residents rushed to Sunil’s house, broke open the door and doused the fire. They immediately rushed him to a hospital and alerted the police. Santosh, who was trying to flee the spot, was nabbed by building residents and handed over to Goregaon police.

“We had first registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested Santosh. Sunil had suffered almost 90% burns and was in a critical condition. After he succumbed to his injuries, we added a section of murder against Santosh,” said an officer from Goregaon police station.