Man shoots 27-year-old colleague dead in Nerul

A 27-year-old office boy was allegedly shot dead by one of his colleagues in a real estate developer’s officer in Nerul in the early hours on Friday. The accused fled, but was arrested from Shivaji Nagar in Palghar in the evening.

According to the police, Nitesh Suwarna alias Guddu and Gaurav Singh, 23, worked in the office at sector 11. The office also had arrangements for staying over at night. “On Thursday night, Suwarna, Singh and another employee of the office were sleeping in the office. After sometime, the duo got into an argument, which soon turned into a scuffle,” said Kiran Patil, assistant commissioner of police (Nerul division).

In a fit of rage, Singh shot one bullet at Suwarna. “The bullet hit Suwarna in the chest. The other person rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” said another police officer.

The police formed a number of teams and sent them to different places to search for the accused. An FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3, 25 and 27 of the Indian Arms Act has been registered.

“The reason behind the murder has not been understood so far. We will take the accused into our custody and interrogate him,” Patil said.

The police are also trying to find out from where the accused got the weapon. “We are checking if he had planned the murder in advance,” another police officer said.