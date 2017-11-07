Man stalks, molests foreigner living in Mumbai suburbs

The MHB Colony police are on the hunt for a man accused of molesting a foreign national in Borivli (West) on Wednesday.

Police said the woman, who lives with her husband, moved to the area six months ago.

She told police she was travelling home in an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday around 10 pm. When she neared her area, she alighted, deciding to walk the rest of the way. She soon noticed a man following her.

The accused, who is yet to be identified, allegedly passed lewd comments at her. She initially ignored him. When she asked him to leave her alone, he groped her, said police.

The woman said she pushed him and started screaming. On hearing her cries, a few people rushed to her aid. The accused then fled.

Officials said the woman approached them on Saturday with her complaint.

“We have registered a case under section 354 (punishment for molestation) against the accused,” said an officer, who did not wish to be identified.

Police are checking CCTV camera footage of the locality to identify the suspect. They have recorded the woman’s statement and the statements of passersby, including a security guard, who arrived to help her.