Man tries to enter actress Sayyeshaa Saigal’s home in Mumbai, arrested

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to enter the residential flat of actress Sayyeshaa Saigal, who is also the grandniece of veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

According to the Khar police, Dilip Das,32, the arrested accused, is a resident of Bengaluru and reached the actress’ residence in a housing society on the Nargis Dutt Road early on Thursday morning by hoodwinking the security guard.

Around 5.30am, he reached the building and told the guard he wanted to go on the fourth floor and instead went to the actress’ residence on the 12th floor. Saigal was not at home at the time. When her uncle answered the door, Das tried to barge in. The actress’ uncle managed to stop him and close the door. He then called up the security guard and the police control room. A police jeep was dispatched to the spot and the intruder was arrested.

The police have collected CCTV footages from the vicinity and have also recorded statements of the security guard and Saigal’s kin.

An FIR has been registered under section 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody. He was later granted a cash bail for Rs 20,000.