Man tries to save wife from kin’s attack, beaten to death

Attempts to save his wife from her relatives’ attack cost a 25-year-old man his life as he was allegedly beaten to death by them at Mokhavne village in Shahapur in Thane district, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Nivrutti Janu Wagh, had gone to save his wife, Aruna Wagh (23), when she was being attacked by her relatives on Sunday evening over some petty issue, police said.

One man was arrested in this connection while Aruna’s two sisters-in-law have been booked by the district rural police.

According to the complaint lodged by Aruna, the incident took place in her village after she got some sweets from the weekly Sunday market and offered it to her sister-in-law’s son.

“On seeing this, her sister-in-law Janibai Prakash Wagh got annoyed and asked Aruna as to why she was talking to her son,” Vishal Thakur, DYSP of Shahapur division, said.

“Soon, Janibai called her sister Pinti Tulshiram Wagh and brother Shivaji Kalu Ran and started abusing and beating up Aruna. On seeing his wife under attack, Nivrutti intervened and tried to save her. However, the trio then assaulted him,” he added.

The trio also kicked him in his private parts, following which he collapsed on the ground and died on the spot, police said.

His body was sent for a post-mortem and Kasara police under Shahapur division registered an offence under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Shivaji Ran was arrested in the wee hours on Monday, police said adding that further investigation was on.