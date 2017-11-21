Man who sent obscene texts, videos to MNS leader in Mumbai arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Oshiwara police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, when he arrived from Saudi Arabia, for allegedly sending obscene texts and saying inappropriate things to her on the phone to a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader in 2015. The police said he got her phone number on the internet.

According to the Oshiwara police, the incident dates back to July 15, 2015 when the Mohamed Shadab Javed Alam, a resident of Bihar, who was working in Saudi Arabia in a private firm, first sent an SMS to the MNS leader.

The complainant also received an obscene phone call from a mobile number the same day. The leader blocked the number, but a day later, he used an international number and again sent her an obscene SMS, a photo and a video.

The leader then decided to initiate police action and went to the Oshiwara police station in Jogeshwari (West) where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered the same month under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and 67 A (transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, the police found the culprit’s identity and learnt that he was in Saudi Arabia for work. They issued a Look Out Circular against him at all international airports so he could be nabbed on his return to India. The accused is presently in police custody and his statements are being recorded. Further probe is on to gather more evidence against him.