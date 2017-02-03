Man who shot 12-yr-old during baby shower ceremony in Mumbai arrested

It took 48 hours for the police to get to the main accused in the killing of a minor at a baby shower in Ambernath.

Satyajit Naresh Gaikwad, the main accused, had remained absconding after the incident. He had accidentally shot Pratik Gaikwad,12, a Class 6 student, with a country-made gun.

The accused was picked up from a village at Ambernath-Ulhasnagar border.

According to the police, Satyajit had organised a party on Tuesday to celebrate a baby shower at his place at Gaikwada pada in Ambernath. The party went on until late night and it was around 2am when Satyajit, one of the boy’s relatives, got a gun and fired two rounds in the air. As he tried to fire a third time, it hit Pratik.

Gulabrao Patil, the investigating officer from Shivaji nagar police station, said, “Initially, all four accused were confusing us but Satyajit confessed in the wee hours of Friday. He also told us that he had not intended to hit the boy. The others were arrested for destroying evidence, breaking the CCTV cameras and also hiding the gun”.

The police have also come to know about the relative who had bought the gun to the ceremony. He will be called to the police station for questioning.

Patil further added, “After the incident, everyone rushed the boy to a hospital and when the doctor declared him dead, three of the accused (other than Kabir) fled from the spot, but Kabir, a former corporator, waited till Pratik’s family arrived. It was around 3am when the Pratik family approached the police station and we caught hold of Kabir”.

The victim’s family, however, said that firing in ceremonies was a normal thing for them as it showed pride. They demanded capital punishment for the accused.

“All our dreams have been shattered. We will be fine if these people are hanged till death, said Bhaskar Gaikwad, 35, Pratik’s father.

