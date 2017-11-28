Manjula Shetye death: Court rejects cops’ bail pleas

The Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of three jail constables who are in jail for the past few months in connection with the murder of inmate Manjula Shetye.

All six accused, including jailor Manisha Pokharkar and the five constables, had filed bail applications in August. The bail pleas of three of them– jailor Pokharkar, Shital Shegaonkar and Aarti Shingne -- were withdrawn, while the defence sought for the other three -- Bindu Naikade, Waseema Shaikh and Surekha Gulve.

Earlier, special public prosecutor Vidhya Kasle objected to the stand of the defence that Shetye died owing to illness and not because of the alleged assault by the jail officers. The prosecution contended there were more than 14 injuries on Shetye’s body.

Defence lawyer Vaibhav Baghade pointed to the discrepancies in the prosecution’s case and circumstances surrounding Shetye’s death. Baghade claimed the state succumbed to the pressure of the inmates of Byculla jail and registered a case against six jail staff as the inmates created a ruckus after Shetye’s death.

The prosecution rejected the argument that that the injuries were nothing but post-mortem lividity and held the marks on Shetye’s body were a result of the assault.

The prosecution claimed that there was enough evidence against the accused in the form of statements of witnesses which is corroborated by the CCTV footage.